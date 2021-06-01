Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Director Sells $196,000.00 in Stock

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Director John G. Englesson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $196,000.00.
Shares of EMYB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463. Embassy Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.
About Embassy Bancorp
