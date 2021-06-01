Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Director Sells $196,000.00 in Stock

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Director John G. Englesson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $196,000.00.

Shares of EMYB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463. Embassy Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.

About Embassy Bancorp

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

