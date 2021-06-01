Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $336.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

