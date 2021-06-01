$159.62 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce $159.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.23 million. StarTek posted sales of $142.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $671.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $675.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $703.50 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $710.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRT shares. TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

SRT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. StarTek has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of StarTek by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

