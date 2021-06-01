Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.10 million-$93.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Shares of BNR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,226. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.