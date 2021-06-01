$3.47 Million in Sales Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report sales of $3.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 million and the highest is $5.70 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 176.31% and a negative net margin of 298.85%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,863 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMP stock remained flat at $$0.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,611. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

