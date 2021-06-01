Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $560,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $8.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.39.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.