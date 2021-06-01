Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 134.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.00. 24,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.37 and its 200-day moving average is $363.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.21.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

