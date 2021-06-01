Analysts Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.16. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of SFL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 57,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,871. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 229,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SFL by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 984,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $8,904,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SFL by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

