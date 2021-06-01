DAOBet Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $528,841.07 and approximately $6,332.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,278.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $684.59 or 0.01887045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00475497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001496 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004815 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

