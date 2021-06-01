Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce sales of $105.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.63 million and the lowest is $104.40 million. Nevro reported sales of $56.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $446.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $449.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $519.61 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $530.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.83.

NVRO traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.84. 7,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,738. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Nevro has a one year low of $111.87 and a one year high of $188.14.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,229,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nevro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

