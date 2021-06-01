Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Banco de Sabadell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSY remained flat at $$1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.