Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMP. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,150. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

