Tornado Cash Price Tops $65.48 on Top Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $44.52 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $65.48 or 0.00181136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00061671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00297038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00189045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.86 or 0.00992710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00031447 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,877 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.