Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.41

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.41 and last traded at $38.41, with a volume of 28456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

