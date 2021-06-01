Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $857.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $857.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $893.80 million and the lowest is $777.98 million. Generac reported sales of $546.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

GNRC traded down $6.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $321.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $12,693,731. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Generac by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Generac by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

