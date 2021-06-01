Helpico Market Capitalization Tops $1,793.31 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helpico has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Helpico has a total market cap of $1,793.31 and $15.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00061671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00297038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00189045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.86 or 0.00992710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00031447 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

