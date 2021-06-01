ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.53 million.

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 67,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,683. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $567.05 million, a P/E ratio of 135.33 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ReneSola has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.86.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

