$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Myers Industries reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Myers Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after purchasing an additional 272,210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Myers Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 4,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,305. The company has a market cap of $803.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

