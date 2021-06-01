Davidson Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $214.77. 50,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.01. The company has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.35 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

