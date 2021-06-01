salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,135 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.55. The stock had a trading volume of 108,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,201. The company has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.59. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

