Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives €24.38 Average PT from Analysts

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.38 ($28.68).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of GYC stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting €23.36 ($27.48). 166,238 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.10. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

