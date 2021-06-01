Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.39 billion. Navistar International posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $8.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Navistar International’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Shares of NAV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.34. 13,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,569,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

