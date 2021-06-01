ZENZO (ZNZ) One Day Volume Hits $246.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. ZENZO has a total market cap of $819,034.99 and $246.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00073491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00048373 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.27 or 0.00275839 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00042591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008499 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

