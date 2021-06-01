Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.26 ($32.07).

Shares of SZG stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €26.72 ($31.44). 101,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a fifty-two week high of €29.46 ($34.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

