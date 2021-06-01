Partner Communications’ (PTNR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PTNR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132. The company has a market cap of $861.12 million, a PE ratio of 157.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.52.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

