Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMBL. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

GMBL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,887. The firm has a market cap of $228.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 422.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

