Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 501,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $110,498,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,640,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $226.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.08 and its 200 day moving average is $212.79. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

