Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes $712,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 77.4% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $237.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

