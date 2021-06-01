Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) PT at C$42.21

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,858,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,258. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at C$2,830,804. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280,112 shares in the company, valued at C$91,831,510.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,548.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

