L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

L’Air Liquide stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,804. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

