The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of SGPYY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.27. 18,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,627. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.9659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.13%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

