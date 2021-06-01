$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.19). Spire reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Spire’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

NYSE SR traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $72.10. 1,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,261. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Spire by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Spire by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Spire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

