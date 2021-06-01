Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.62 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $145,618.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00195712 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

