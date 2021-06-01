SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00010346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $127,580.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00061542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00298362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00190462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.49 or 0.01000210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00031371 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 570,431 coins and its circulating supply is 543,289 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.