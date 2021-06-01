Quantstamp Hits Market Cap of $28.85 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $28.85 million and approximately $419,540.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 85,122,018.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00146935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00082426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.01011635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.53 or 0.09786947 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.