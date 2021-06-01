Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 757,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,369 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 5.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $52,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.58. 3,047,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73.

