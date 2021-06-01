Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.87. 459,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,578,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

