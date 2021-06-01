Accel Wealth Management Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,517,689. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $254.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

