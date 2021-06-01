CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.85 Million

Brokerages expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to post sales of $46.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.30 million and the highest is $48.40 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $37.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $189.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $193.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $195.00 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $199.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

