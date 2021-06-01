Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 257.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,951 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $262.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

