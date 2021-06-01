Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ: LSPD):

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$130.00 to C$135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$114.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a C$115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 146,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,442,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 115,076 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $105,093,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $53,731,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

