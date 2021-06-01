Kira Network (KEX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.23 Million

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Kira Network has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kira Network has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kira Network coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001615 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00061439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00297985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00191213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.01004625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00031242 BTC.

About Kira Network

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kira Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kira Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kira Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

