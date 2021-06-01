Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

BAYRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,733. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.3563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

