International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.11 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.57.

Shares of IFF traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,536. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $147.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

