Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 285,928 shares.The stock last traded at $36.11 and had previously closed at $34.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of -0.17.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 94.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 44,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

