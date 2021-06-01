Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.86

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.86 and last traded at $126.82, with a volume of 20053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.11.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after buying an additional 90,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,717,000 after buying an additional 118,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after buying an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,958,000 after purchasing an additional 323,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

