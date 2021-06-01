Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 698 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

MA stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.57. The stock had a trading volume of 53,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,866. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.05. The company has a market capitalization of $359.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

