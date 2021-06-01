Forsta AP Fonden Has $105.40 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tesla were worth $105,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,653 shares of company stock worth $77,798,067. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $625.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,072,578. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $686.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.84 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

