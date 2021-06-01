Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $283.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,329. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $194.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The firm has a market cap of $180.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.