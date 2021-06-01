Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Invests $20.19 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 43,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,192,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,180,000 after purchasing an additional 282,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

AVGO traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,219. The stock has a market cap of $192.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.91 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

